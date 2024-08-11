NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.34. 7,186,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,417,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

