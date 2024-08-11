Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JWN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.62. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $23,572,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,829,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,212,000 after buying an additional 1,104,604 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,675,000 after buying an additional 975,918 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,648,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after acquiring an additional 820,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 66.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,661,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 661,769 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.