Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Nortech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Nortech Systems stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,097. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.30. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.15.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nortech Systems

About Nortech Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nortech Systems stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nortech Systems Incorporated ( NASDAQ:NSYS Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Nortech Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

