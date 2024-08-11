Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFBK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $83,621.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,618.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Annette Catino acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Klein purchased 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $83,621.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 467,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,618.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,061 shares of company stock worth $295,761 in the last three months. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

See Also

