Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $168-176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.84 million. Nova also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.730 EPS.

NVMI stock traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.44. 297,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,418. Nova has a 12-month low of $90.59 and a 12-month high of $247.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. Nova had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nova will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nova in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nova in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.60.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

