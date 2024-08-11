Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-0.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.90. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

