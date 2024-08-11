Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.89.

NTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. 2,470,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,269. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.70.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,716,000. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its holdings in Nutrien by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 4,041,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,213 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,780,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,881 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,358 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after buying an additional 1,960,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

