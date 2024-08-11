NV5 Global’s (NVEE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $128.00.

NV5 Global Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVEE traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.75. 101,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,081. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NV5 Global

In related news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $113,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,641.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Benjamin Heraud sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $113,071.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,641.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Edward H. Codispoti sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $69,509.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,326.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,123 shares of company stock worth $763,857 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $19,602,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 16.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 38.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 172,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 47,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 582,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,617,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.