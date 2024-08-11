Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Nyxoah from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NYXH
Nyxoah Price Performance
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 843.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Nyxoah
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.
About Nyxoah
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nyxoah
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.