Oak Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,354,407. The stock has a market cap of $386.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.10.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

