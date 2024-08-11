OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.88 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $30.88 million and $4.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00035083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

