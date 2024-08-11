ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.50.

OKE traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,478. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $86.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.0% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,368,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 101,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 75.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

