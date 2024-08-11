OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells $3,182,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $3,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,871,570 shares in the company, valued at $91,373,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $381,373.90.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,976,106.50.

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $397,534.86.

OPK stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.65. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,733,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 183,754 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 107.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,253,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 648,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research upped their price target on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

