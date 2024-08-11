OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Sells $381,373.90 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $381,373.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,971,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,215,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,976,106.50.

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

OPKO Health stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $1,840,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 79.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Stories

