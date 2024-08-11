Oppenheimer Boosts Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Price Target to $88.00

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CRBP stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 317,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,794. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.59. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $510,960.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 11,103 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $510,960.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,158,000 after buying an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.