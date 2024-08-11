Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,645. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 307,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 83,787 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,661,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 116,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

