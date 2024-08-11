Oppenheimer Trims Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Target Price to $13.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYXH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 843.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nyxoah

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nyxoah stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

