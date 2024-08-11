Optimum Investment Advisors Has $56,000 Stock Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YYY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Amplify High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:YYY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The company had a trading volume of 162,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $426.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.47. Amplify High Income ETF has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $12.24.

Amplify High Income ETF Profile

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

