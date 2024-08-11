Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 295 VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 462.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 910.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000.

Shares of PPH stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.43. 117,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,632. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $94.84. The stock has a market cap of $636.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average is $89.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

