Orla Mining (OLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%.

Orla Mining Price Performance

TSE OLA opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.18. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$387,972.00. In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$387,972.00. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total value of C$62,010.00. Insiders have sold a total of 213,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,467 over the last quarter. Insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.31.

View Our Latest Report on OLA

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Stories

