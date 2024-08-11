Orla Mining (OLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%.
TSE OLA opened at C$4.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.18. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.31.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
