Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$28.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$110,270.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TSE OR opened at C$22.38 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.76%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

