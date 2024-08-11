Owlet (OWLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Owlet to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Owlet stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.59. Owlet has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Owlet, Inc provides digital parenting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. It offers Dream Sock, a wearable infant health monitor equipped with pulse oximetry technology to track vitals signs, such as pulse rate, oxygen, activity, and sleep patterns; BabySat which is intended for infants with heightened health risk; Owlet Cam, a monitoring device in smartphones that offers video and audio, predictive sleep insights, and cry detections; and accessories, including Owlet Sleeper, as well as Duo and Dream Duo that combines Smart Sock with the Owlet Cam.

