Owlet (OWLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Owlet to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Owlet Price Performance
Shares of Owlet stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.59. Owlet has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.50.
About Owlet
