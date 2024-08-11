Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.59. 14,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,192. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oxbridge Re
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.