Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palantir Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. William Blair has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $30.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 54,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

