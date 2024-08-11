Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,566,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,872,694,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $665,188,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,111,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,878,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 694,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25,060 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price target (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.43.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $569.81. 920,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,999. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $525.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.56. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $576.54.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

