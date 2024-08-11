Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $640.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $615.43.

NYSE PH traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $569.81. 920,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $576.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.56.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

