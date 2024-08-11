Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys 12,211 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF comprises 4.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 4.20% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 67,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,090. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

