Peak Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,002 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for about 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after acquiring an additional 523,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,705,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,026,000 after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.64.

MLM stock traded down $5.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $533.55. 666,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,337. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $552.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $568.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

