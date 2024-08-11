Peak Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 397.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,269. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $32.68.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

