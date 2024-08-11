Peak Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. PulteGroup accounts for about 1.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,960,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 219,609 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,511,000 after acquiring an additional 212,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average is $113.06. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $135.62.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

