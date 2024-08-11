Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,503 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.98. 1,852,133 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

