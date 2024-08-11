Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Given New $10.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.90.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 854,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,978. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.