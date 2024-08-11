Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 854,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $15.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.49 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 33,057 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the second quarter worth about $1,721,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 29.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

