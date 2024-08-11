PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) Shares Up 0.3%

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.72. 18,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 16,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,251,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 93,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.