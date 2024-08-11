Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Mkm

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the mineral exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 381.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:PLL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. 344,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,256. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 66.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

