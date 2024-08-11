Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Shares Up 0.9%

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.22) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.22). 78,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 452,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 327 ($4.18).

Pinewood Technologies Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 356.66.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinewood Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.