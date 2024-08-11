Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $92.00 at Robert W. Baird

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.87.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,193. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $79.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 121.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at $524,549.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,976,000 after purchasing an additional 97,823 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,430,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,417,000 after acquiring an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,592,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,345,000 after acquiring an additional 66,139 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $182,500,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,978,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

