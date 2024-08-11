Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $4.30 Average PT from Analysts

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Labs PBC by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

