PLDT (NYSE:PHI) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Head to Head Contrast

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SurgePays has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Get PLDT alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and SurgePays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 12.86% 21.34% 3.87% SurgePays 12.93% 55.35% 35.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.3% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of SurgePays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of SurgePays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for PLDT and SurgePays, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 0 0 N/A SurgePays 0 1 1 0 2.50

SurgePays has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 297.49%. Given SurgePays’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SurgePays is more favorable than PLDT.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PLDT and SurgePays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.79 billion 1.60 $479.05 million N/A N/A SurgePays $133.79 million 0.35 $20.62 million $1.15 2.08

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Summary

SurgePays beats PLDT on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. The company also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, it offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, and bills printing and other related value-added services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, the company engages in the sale of mobile handsets, broadband data routers, tablets, and accessories; and cross-border digital platforms. Additionally, it provides gaming support services; mobile internet and broadband, and data services; content provider and develops mobile application; IT solution; data and network; domestic leased lines; alternative messaging solutions, such as over-the-top services, social media, and messenger application; inbound roaming and other services; mobile prepaid and postpaid services; and fixed wireless broadband services. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

About SurgePays

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities. SurgePays, Inc. is headquartered in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.