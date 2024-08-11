Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Plexus in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.74. The consensus estimate for Plexus’ current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Plexus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $118.78 on Friday. Plexus has a 52 week low of $87.21 and a 52 week high of $132.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.67.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,224 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $132,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,338 shares in the company, valued at $11,206,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,224 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $132,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,263,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock worth $2,321,603. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plexus by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 36,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

