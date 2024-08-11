Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Polaris Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:PIF opened at C$12.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$256.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. Polaris Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.08 and a twelve month high of C$15.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.43.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIF has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.