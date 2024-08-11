PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0019

PotCoin (POT) traded 85.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $266,122.06 and approximately $227.14 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00101479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010161 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000141 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

