PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 280,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,756. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,871.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth about $150,557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,616 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 340,555 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 212,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,500,000 after purchasing an additional 188,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

