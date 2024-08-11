PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.61

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and traded as low as $19.17. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 11,596 shares traded.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.