Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$111.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$112.00.

Premium Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE PBH traded down C$0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$86.05. 55,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,130. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$90.44. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 159.62%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

