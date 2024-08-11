Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PBH. StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.25.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

PBH traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $68.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 679,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 581,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,739,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,891,000 after acquiring an additional 272,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,827,000 after acquiring an additional 171,357 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $11,162,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.