Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.40-4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.460 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PBH traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The stock had a trading volume of 274,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,556. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $56.34 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.