Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.400-4.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-4.46 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. The company had a trading volume of 274,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,038. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

