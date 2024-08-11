Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Priority Technology Stock Performance

PRTH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 24,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,093. The company has a market cap of $412.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.97. Priority Technology has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

In other news, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,101,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,302.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Priority Technology news, Director John Vito Priore sold 598,187 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $2,129,545.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,752,711 shares in the company, valued at $31,159,651.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,302.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 728,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

