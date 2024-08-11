Prom Price Hits $5.43 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.43 or 0.00008994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $99.03 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,509.47 or 0.96980186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007591 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.5067445 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $2,278,850.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

